Goa polls: Three candidates file nominations on first day 

Published: 21st January 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: On the first day of filing nominations, three candidates including two former state ministers filed their papers before election officials in Goa on Friday.

Assembly elections will be held in the coastal state on February 14.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal said three nominations were received on Friday.

BJP candidates and former ministers Nilesh Cabral and Govind Gaude filed their papers from Curchorem and Priol constituencies, respectively.

Besides, an independent candidate also filed the nomination, Kunal informed.

After the model code of conduct came into force 13 days ago, action was taken in 28,413 instances of defacement of property and defacing material (such as banners, posters) was removed, he said.

There are 81 flying squads which are keeping round-the-clock vigil across all 40 Assembly constituencies, the CEO said.

In the last 13 days, on average 30 complaints of violation are being reported daily on the C-Vigil app, he added.

Volunteers from the Goa Engineering College too have been roped in for this purpose, he said.

Liquor, drugs and cash worth Rs 2.44 crore have been seized since the model code came into force, Kunal said. The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday seized 23 kg of ganja worth Rs 28 lakh.

"Liquor worth more than Rs 1.98 crore and Rs 4 lakh in cash also have been seized," he added.

"Our job is to create a conducive atmosphere so that the elections are conducted in free and fair manner," the officer said.

