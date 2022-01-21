STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa sees 2,668 COVID cases; positivity rate stands at 37.42 per cent

The toll stood at 3,594 after nine patients succumbed during the day, while the number of tests conducted so far was 17,67,008.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid 19, Mask

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa on Friday saw 2,668 COVID-19 cases getting detected from 7,129 tests with a positivity rate of 37.42 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,25,165, an official said.

The toll stood at 3,594 after nine patients succumbed during the day, while the number of tests conducted so far was 17,67,008, he said.

So far, 1,99,597 people have been discharged post recovery, including 3,145 on Friday, leaving Goa with an active tally of 21,974, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,25,165, new cases 2668, death toll 3594, discharged 199597, active cases 21974, samples tested till date 1767008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp