Goa: Utpal Parrikar quits BJP, to contest election from Panaji as independent 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a big jolt to the ruling BJP in Goa, Utpal Parrikar, son of former Union minister late Manohar Parrikar, quit the party on Friday and announced his independent candidature from Panaji.

Last Thursday the BJP had declared a list of 34 candidates for the Goa elections. The list had no mention of the Junior Parrikar who had sought ticket from Panaji.

The ruling party not only gave the Panaji ticket to Atanasio Monserrate but also fielded Monserrate’s wife, Jennifer, from another seat. Monserrate had joined the BJP in 2017 after leaving the Congress.

An engineering graduate, Utpal made the formal announcement of his candidature at a press conference in Panaji. Utpal said he has been working in the constituency for quite some time and is confident of defeating the opponents.

Utpal said his father had been elected from Panaji for more than two decades because of the “people’s love and affection”.

“They supported my father because he stood for some value. The time has come for me to stand for those values,” he added.

“The ticket has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party two years back. I have no choice but stand for the values and let the people of Panaji decide my political fate,” Utpal said.