STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa: Utpal Parrikar quits BJP, to contest election from Panaji as independent 

Utpal Parrikar said his father had been elected from Panaji for more than two decades because of the people’s love and affection.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Parrikar

Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Parrikar (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a big jolt to the ruling BJP in Goa, Utpal Parrikar, son of former Union minister late Manohar Parrikar, quit the party on Friday and announced his independent candidature from Panaji. 

Last Thursday the BJP had declared a list of 34 candidates for the Goa elections. The list had no mention of the Junior Parrikar who had sought ticket from Panaji.

The ruling party not only gave the Panaji ticket to Atanasio Monserrate but also fielded  Monserrate’s wife, Jennifer, from another seat. Monserrate had joined the BJP in 2017 after leaving the Congress.

An engineering graduate, Utpal made the formal announcement of his candidature at a press conference in Panaji. Utpal said he has been working in the constituency for quite some time and is confident of defeating the opponents. 

Utpal said his father had been elected from Panaji for more than two decades because of the “people’s love and affection”.

“They supported my father because he stood for some value. The time has come for me to stand for those values,” he added.

“The ticket has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party two years back. I have no choice but stand for the values and let the people of Panaji decide my political fate,” Utpal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utpal Parrikar BJP Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa polls Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp