Border issues: Assam CM Himanta and Meghalaya counterpart Sangma brief Amit Shah on agreement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the way forward to amicably settle decades-old inter-state border issues.

On Wednesday, the two chief ministers had said that the Assam and Meghalaya governments had agreed to resolve the disputes and came to a consensus on the villages and identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests.

“I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri @SangmaConrad met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We’re grateful for his guidance,” Sarma tweeted.

On Wednesday, Sangma had said that the home ministry is expected to finalise a “conclusion” but more or less the structure has been reached after a long-drawn exercise. Sangma had said that the boundary demarcation will be done after the due procedure in Parliament.