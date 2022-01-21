STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll

Although, when asked that will she contest the Assembly polls, Priyanka said, "That will be decided at a right time."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a big revelation, for the first time, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that she is the face of the party in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a press conference, answering a question that when other parties have Chief Ministers' faces and they too are contesting polls, who is leading Congress, she replied, "I am the face of the party. Do you see any other face from the party in the State?"

Priyanka Gandhi's statement will have a political impact on the polls in Uttar Pradesh, as it is the first time she made a statement like this but she is still reluctant about the disclosure of her candidature in the state.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi released the youth manifesto in Delhi for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in which 20 lakh jobs are promised, of which eight lakhs have been promised for women.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

