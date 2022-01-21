STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inherited property of issueless Hindu female dying intestate goes back to source: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court held that inherited property of a female Hindu dying issueless and intestate, will either go to the heirs of her parents or husband.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that inherited property of a female Hindu dying issueless and intestate, will either go to the heirs of her parents or husband.

Explaining the provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, a bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari said: "The main scheme of this Act is to establish complete equality between male and female with regard to property rights and the rights of the female were declared absolute, completely abolishing all notions of a limited estate."

It further added that the Act brought about changes in the law of succession among Hindus and gave rights which were till then unknown in relation to women's property. "The legislative intent of enacting Section 14 (I) of the Act was to remedy the limitation of a Hindu woman who could not claim absolute interest in the properties inherited by her but only had a life interest in the estate so inherited," said the bench.

The judgment came on an appeal filed by the legal heirs of Arunachala Gounder, as it set aside the verdicts passed by Madras High Court and the trial court. "Unfortunately, neither the trial court nor the High Court adverted itself to the settled legal propositions which are squarely applicable in the facts and circumstances of the case," said the top court.

"Since the succession of the suit properties opened in 1967 upon death of Kupayee Ammal, the 1956 Act shall apply and thereby Ramasamy Gounder's daughter's being Class-I heirs of their father too shall also be heirs and entitled to 1/5th share in each of the suit properties," it said.

The bench noted that the right of a widow or daughter to inherit the self-acquired property or share received in partition of a coparcenary property of a Hindu male dying intestate is well recognised not only under the old customary Hindu law but also by various judicial pronouncements.

It said if a female Hindu dies intestate without leaving any issue, then the property inherited by her from her father or mother would go to the heirs of her father whereas the property inherited from her husband or father-in-law would go to the heirs of the husband. "The basic aim of the legislature in enacting Section 15(2) is to ensure that inherited property of a female Hindu dying issueless and intestate, goes back to the source," said the bench.

It added that the Act lays down a uniform and comprehensive system of inheritance and applies, inter-alia, to persons governed by the Mitakshara and Dayabhaga Schools and also to those governed previously by the Murumakkattayam, Aliyasantana, and Nambudri Laws.

"The Act applies to every person, who is a Hindu by religion in any of its forms including a Virashaiva, a Lingayat or a follower of the Brahmo Pararthana or Arya Samaj and even to any person who is Buddhist, Jain, or Sikh by religion excepting one who is Muslim, Christian, Parsi or Jew by religion," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Succession Act Supreme Court
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp