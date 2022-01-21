STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh now to be 'hard areas' for IAS, IPS officers' postings

The erstwhile J&K cadre was merged with AGMUT in 2021 after Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Published: 21st January 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

IPS And IAS

IPS And IAS

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will now be considered as "hard areas" for postings of AGMUT cadre IAS and IPS officers, a Central government notification said.

According to the notification issued January 18, a decision has been taken by the Central government to this effect and the guidelines for the transfer and posting of IAS, and IPS officers of the joint cadre of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre have also been modified accordingly.

The erstwhile J&K cadre was merged with AGMUT in 2021 after Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

The Home Ministry communication said that consequent upon the merger of the J&K cadre into AGMUT cadre, the matter has been examined and with the approval of competent authority, it has been decided that the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh may be categorised as "hard areas" in the joint AGMUT cadre.

Postings of IAS, and IPS officers of the cadre are divided into "regular" and "hard" areas postings. Postings in Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Puducherry, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will be considered as "regular areas" or Category A, while postings in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be considered as "hard areas" or Category B.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir kashmir Jammu ladakh
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp