Jharkhand slashes RTPCR, RAT rates by Rs 100

The Jharkhand government has reduced the rates for RTPCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 by Rs 100 with immediate effect.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has reduced the rates for RTPCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 by Rs 100 with immediate effect, an official order said.

An RTPCR test in the state will now cost Rs 300 and a rapid antigen test can be done at Rs 50, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Arun Kumar Singh, said the decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally Thursday climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225.

TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand Coronavirus Jharkhand RTPCR Rates Jharkhand RAT Rates COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
