STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Body of man found stuffed in gunny bag; murder case registered

The body of a man was found stuffed in a gunny bag at a village in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Published: 21st January 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: The body of a man was found stuffed in a gunny bag at a village in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The body was recovered in Kamba village on Thursday morning, they said.

"A passerby noticed a suspicious gunny bag lying by the roadside in the village. After he alerted the police, their team rushed to the spot and opened the bag, in which the body was found. The deceased was later identified as 40-year-old Arman, who worked at a local peal manufacturing unit," inspector Deep Bane of the Nizampura police station said.

The body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case of murder has been registered and the police have launched a probe to nab the culprits, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Crime Maharashtra Murder
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp