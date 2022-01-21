STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mathura posters question history-sheeter Hari Shankar as BJP office-bearer

According to police, nearly 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, loot and dacoity, are registered against Hari Shankar in various police stations of Mathura.

Published: 21st January 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MATHURA: Posters questioning the appointment of an alleged history-sheeter Hari Shankar a.k.a. Raju Yadav, as BJP's city convener have come up in Mathura.

The posters say, 'Does BJP lack good workers? Will Mathura be looted by them? In such a scenario, will BJP be able to fulfill the dream of Modi, Yogi, Vajpayee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya?'

Some posters even congratulate the BJP leadership for appointing a history-sheeter as the city's convenor.

According to police, nearly 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, loot and dacoity, are registered against Yadav in various police stations of Mathura.

Yadav's name is mentioned at Kotwali police station's fly sheet chart, where names of criminals are put after an approval of a circle officer of the area for their monitoring.

District president of the party Madhu Sharma and city president Vinod Agarwal refused to comment on this controversial appointment.

Congress general secretary, Shyam Sundar Upadhyaya said that BJP is the party which is filled with such kind of people and there is nothing new about it.

'BJP is a double-faced party which says something but does exactly the opposite and the appointment of history-sheeter is a proof of it,' he said.

Samajwadi Party district president Lokmani Jadon, claimed that nearly 125 such people are associated with the party, including MLAs and office-bearers of the organisation.

'They need such people to create a scare in the society when needed,' he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathura Mathura Posters BJP Hari Shankar Raju Yadav
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp