MP adds 9,603 COVID-19 cases to tally, positivity rate now 12 per cent

The recovery count was 8,05,990 after 4,255 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 55,085 active cases.

Published: 21st January 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,71,632 on Friday with the addition of 9,603 cases, while the death toll increased by four to reach 10,557 in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 12.0 per cent, up from 11.7 per cent recorded on Thursday, when the addition to the tally was 9,385, he said.

The recovery count was 8,05,990 after 4,255 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 55,085 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,838 and 1,991 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 79,779 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,51,46,946, the official said.

A total of 10,84,54,723 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP, including 90,864 on Friday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,71,632, new cases 9,603, death toll 10,557, recoveries 8,05,990, active cases 55,085, number of tests so far 2,51,46,946.

