N-E states once famous for corruption, now spend money for development: Shah

The home minister said the plan for Tripura's development over the next 25 years has been laid out in a vision document 'Lakshya Tripura'.

Published: 21st January 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By PTI

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the North eastern states were once famous for corruption, but after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken the initiative for development of the region, the entire money sent from Delhi is being spent for development.

Addressing a gathering here on the 50th of Tripura's statehood day through video conferencing, Shah said, huge infrastructure for connectivity of the land-locked state through roads, railways were built and initiatives were taken for better connectivity through neighbouring Bangladesh.

He said, the state, which has the potential to be the gateway of the North eastern state is now being connected with the rest of the country by Agartala-Akhaura railways.

The 15-km long Agartala-Akhaur rail would connect the north eastern railway tracks with Bangladesh railways to reach to Kolkata.

