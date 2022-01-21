STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi pitches for 'double engine' development in Manipur

Obstacles in the growth journey of the state have been removed and next 25 years are the golden era of Manipur's development, PM Narendra Modi said.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that impediments to Manipur's progress have been removed and its development has started at a fast pace, as he asked its people to not allow the forces that kept it down for 70 years to rear their head again.

Greeting the people of the poll-bound state on Manipur statehood day, Modi said in a speech that the state deserves peace and also deserves to be ridden of frequent bandhs and blockades, and added that it has been achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The BJP is in power in the state.

The prime minister said the government is committed to making Manipur the sports powerhouse of the country, and it has a key role in the vision of making the North-East the centre of its Act East policy.

Obstacles in the growth journey of the state have been removed and next 25 years are the "Amrit Kaal" (golden era) of Manipur's development, he said.

He highlighted his continuous efforts to get a first-hand account of expectations and aspirations of the people of the state, and said this enabled him to get a better understanding of their feelings and expectation and find ways to tackle their problems.

The prime minister said under the 'double-engine' of development, a reference to the BJP being in the power at the state as well as the Centre, Manipur is getting long awaited facilities like railways.

Connectivity projects worth thousands of crores rupees are underway in the state, including Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line.

Similarly, with Imphal airport getting international status, connectivity of North-Eastern states with Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru has improved.

Manipur will also benefit from the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and upcoming Rs 9000 crore natural gas pipeline in the region, he said.

Assembly polls will be held in Manipur on February 27 and March 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Narendra Modi
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp