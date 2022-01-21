STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revamp of Incredible India digital platforms on the cards

The all-new portal will offer integrated information and services from various states and stakeholders, from the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:58 AM

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ministry of tourism is planning to convert its Incredible India digital platforms — website and mobile application — into a ‘one-stop digital shop’, through which tourists will be able to make reservations for their journey besides scouting destinations and planning.

Transformation is part of major revamp and redesigning efforts planned by the government are aimed at developing the platform into one of the top tourism portals in the world. The all-new portal will offer integrated information and services from various states and stakeholders, from the hospitality and tourism sectors.

According to officials, to prepare a roadmap for the redevelopment of Incredible India digital platform, the ministry has had extensive deliberations and has studied various best practices and international portals in the US, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, Dubai, Singapore and Scotland, which are considered to  be the best.

The portal was launched in 2018 to showcase and promote India as a holistic destination and its culture, spirituality, heritage, yoga and wellness to attract international tourists. “Idea is to make Incredible India platform a focal point for information, experiences and services for tourists from all over the world; enhancing visitor satisfaction and building perception of India as a destination,” said an official.

Additional services proposed on the updated version of Incredible India website are trip planner, weather information, currency converter and visa related information services. It will also provide flights and hotel bookings with attractive offers. The official said that the ministry would soon engage a systems integrator to operate and update the existing website and mobile app until the revamped portal and mobile service is rolled out for which a request for proposal (RFP) had been issued on Thursday. The ministry is also hiring an agency to draw up a brand strategy.

