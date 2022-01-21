Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal booked for violating Model Code of Conduct in Shamli

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: BJP MLA from Shamli Tejendra Nirwal and his supporters were booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct and COVID norms, authorities said on Friday.

Nirwal and over 100 of his supporters were booked on Thursday in two cases under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the SP office said in a press statement.

It said that the MLA and his supporters were gathered at two places when the former filed his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

In another incident, police registered a case against Samajwadi Party leader Sudhir Pawar and his 80 supporters for violation of Model Code of Conduct and COVID guidelines under the same charges.