Will ban on rallies contiue? EC to decide on Saturday amid Omicron outbreak

The poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Women listen to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission would meet on Saturday to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue.

Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the Commission extended the ban until January 22.

It had, however, granted a relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities can be held.

The poll panel will hold a series of virtual meets on Saturday to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision.

