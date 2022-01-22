STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attorney General KK Venugopal’s nod against hate speech accused

Narsinghanand’s statements were made in response to questions posed about the court proceedings in the Haridwar hate speech case.

Attorney General KK Venugopal

Attorney General KK Venugopal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal on Friday granted consent to activist Shachi Nelli for initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand over his derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court.

The top law officer of the country found that Narsinghanand’s statement “those who believe in this system, these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog”, was a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the public.

As per Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, the consent of Attorney General is required before the Supreme Court can hear a criminal contempt of court petition filed by a private individual. Nelli had, therefore, written to the AG seeking his consent.

The letter moved before the AG provided the entire statement made by Narsinghanand and also provided details of where the clip can be found.

As per the plea, Narsinghanand’s statements undermined the majesty of the institution and authority vested in the Supreme Court and was an attempt at interfering in the course of justice.

