Bulandshahr 2018 riot accused Yogesh Raj to fight UP polls

By PTI

NOIDA: Yogesh Raj, who was briefly arrested for alleged his role in the 2018 mob violence in Bulandshahr that led to the killing of two people, including an on-duty police inspector, has filed his nomination to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The nomination has been filed under the name Yogesh Kumar, as an independent candidate from the Syana assembly constituency, where voting is scheduled for February 10, according to his election affidavit.

In the affidavit, the Class 12-passout has mentioned his age as 26 and also declared that there are two criminal cases against him in which verdict is awaited, including the 2018 mob violence case.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries after violence broke out in the Syana area of western UP's Bulandshahr district in December 2018.

The violence was triggered after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside Chingrawathi village.

Yogesh was among the 80 people, of which 27 were named and rest 'unknown', who were booked by the police for their alleged role in the violence.

He was the Bulandshahr unit convener of the Bajrang Dal at the time of the incident but is no longer its member, an office-bearer of the right wing outfit had told PTI in May 2021 after he had won the local panchayat polls.

Yogesh, who was released on bail, had contested the panchayat poll from ward number 5 and emerged as a winner among the six candidates.

His name in that election was also mentioned as Yogesh Kumar and not Yogesh Raj.

Syana assembly constituency goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state.

The election results will be out on March 10.

BJP's Devendra Singh Lodhi, the sitting MLA, will be once again contesting the polls from Syana.

There are 13 candidates in the fray, with seven Independent nominees, including Yogesh.

Kumari Poonam (Congress), Satvir Singh (Aam Aadmi Party), Sunil Kumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dilnawaz Khan (Rashtriya Lok Dal) and Gyanesh Chauhan (Hindustan Utthan Party) are also filing their nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 27, according to the Election Commission.