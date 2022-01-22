STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bulli Bai case: Conduct of accused against constitutional ethos ensuring modesty of women, says court

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while denying relief to Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha.

Published: 22nd January 2022 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app.

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man in connection with Bulli Bai app case, noting that the conduct of the accused was against the constitutional ethos of secularism and fraternity that ensures modesty of women.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while denying relief to Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha.

Terming the app as "scandalous", the court said the allegations against the accused were grave as "it was a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the woman of a particular community".

"The conduct of the accused persons in the instant case is against the ever-cherished constitutional ethos of secularism and fraternity ensuring the dignity of any individual and modesty of a woman. The allegations levelled against the applicant are serious in nature," it said.

Jha is currently in judicial custody in Mumbai based on another FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the same issue.

The Delhi Police had registered a separate case based on the complaint of a journalist for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national-integration), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his application, Jha had claimed that he was framed in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulli Bai
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp