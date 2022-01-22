STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill police informer; torch vehicles used for road construction in Bijapur

In a separate incident, Naxals torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work at Cherkanti Patelpara village under Bijapur police station limits on Friday, the official said.

Published: 22nd January 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Naxals allegedly killed a 45-year-old police informer and torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

The ultras killed a gopniya sainik (secret police informer) on Friday and dumped his body on Gangloor road under the Bijapur police station limits, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pankaj Shukla said.

The police recovered the body of the man identified as Ando Ram, another official said, adding that further probe is underway.

In a separate incident, Naxals torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work at Cherkanti Patelpara village under Bijapur police station limits on Friday, the official said.

The ultras set fire to a truck, a JCB machine and another heavy vehicle, which were being used in the construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Chhattisgarh Bijapur
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp