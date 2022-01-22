STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Video showing people take pledge to make country 'Hindu rashtra' goes viral

After the video came to light, in which a person identified as Pramod Agrawal and a few others were seen taking a pledge, a case was registered.

Published: 22nd January 2022 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KORBA: Some people have been booked in Korba district in Chhattisgarh after a video showing them taking a pledge to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' went viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

After the video came to light, in which a person identified as Pramod Agrawal and a few others were seen taking a pledge, a case was registered as the language used by them could disturb communal harmony, said Korba Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel.

They have been booked by Kotwali police station under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the SP added.

In the video, some people can be seen taking a pledge that residents of Bakimongra here, as staunch Hindus, will make India a Hindu nation, and "will extend business, social and economic support to our Hindu brethren" and take steps to strengthen Hindutva by employing only Hindus in "our establishments, our homes, and our businesses".

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ramendra Singh said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of local resident Sitamani Kunwar but no arrest has been made as yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Rashtra Hindutva Hindu Speech
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp