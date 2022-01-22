Clubhouse chat case: Delhi Police says six people questioned; no arrest yet

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday said it had questioned six people, including two women and a juvenile, in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse application wherein objectionable and abusive comments were made against women.

It has not made any arrest in the case yet.

A clip of the chat on the app has gone viral, following which the police action began.

One of the users, Kerala-resident Anchal Anand, joined the investigation and admitted to having username Anchal on Clubhouse.

She had participated in a conversation with one Roma, a senior police officer said.

During the chat room discussion, other members had passed derogatory and vulgar comments regarding women, but Anchal had only passed general remarks.

Her mobile phone and notepad have been seized, the police said.

User Naumaan Jabber, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, had created an account on Clubhouse on July 25 last year with the username @mr_casanova.

He was using this account continuously since then, the police said.

He created another account on Clubhouse around two months ago with the username @vercase_on_me (Toosexytoohandle) as a backup.

On January 6, on the request of one of his Clubhouse friends Akash Suyal, he shared his second account with him, the officer said.

Suyal was having his account on Clubhouse with the username 'ryuga'.

Later, he changed the name of this account to '2ez4Akash xd' and again to 'Kira xd' on Tuesday, they said.

After this incident, Suyal informed Naumaan regarding the police action.

The fact is being verified.

The mobile phone of Nauman has been seized for forensic examination, the police said.

According to the police, user Harsh Pal, a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, is a student of B.

Com (Hons) first year at Uttaranchal University.

Pal created Clubhouse account?? hrsh' in June 2021 and it was deactivated on Wednesday, after this incident on Tuesday.

He stated that he participated in the alleged Clubhouse room for about 10 minutes, but did not pass any comments, the officer said.

His first name was reflecting in the alleged chat room and he was just a listener.

One mobile phone and one laptop of Pal have been seized for forensic examination, the police said.

The user of Bismillah account has been identified as Rahul Kapoor, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, he revealed that on the instructions of one Sallos, he had created audio chat room in Clubhouse and handed over the moderator key to Sallos, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) K P S Malhotra said.

Sallos joined other members and started making dirty remarks, then he left the group.

The mobile phone of Kapoor has been seized, the police said.

The police further stated that the user of ID Alcoholic Singh was a 17-year-old student of Class XII.

During interrogation before his parents, he admitted to being the moderator of the group.

He had initially created the club house account by the name of Sellos and later he changed the account name to Alcoholic Singh.

His mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination, the police said.

The user of profile Roma has been identified as Roma Makkar, a resident of Nizammudin.

She has joined the investigation of the case and admitted to being part of the chat.

Police said that they were made to join the investigation either at their place of stay or at office.

Before making any arrest, the authenticity of the video recording and voice matching are to be ascertained, the police said.

"We have to rule out any voice modulation in the video as the same may affect the trial of the case. The only evidence in the present case is the first source, who had video recorded the audio conversation. That is the only evidence of the vulgar remarks as the Clubhouse does not record the audio conversations in the chat rooms," the police officer said.