STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CM Channi, top Congress leaders in Punjab involved in illegal sand mining: Amarinder

Amarinder made it clear that he will contest once again from his home constituency of Patiala and ruled out any challenge from the Congress or any other party.

Published: 22nd January 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday said as chief minister, he had received specific inputs that current CM Charanjit Singh Channi and several other Congress leaders had a share in the money earned by the sand mining mafia.

"From top to bottom, right up to the level of senior ministers, many were involved in the illegal sand mining. I had told Sonia Gandhi about it while I was the chief minister. She asked
me what action I was taking in the matter, and I told her that I will have to start from the top. The one and only mistake I made during my entire tenure were that I did not take any action then out of my sense of loyalty to the Congress and also I did not get a go-ahead from Sonia Gandhi," said Amarinder.

While Channi’s involvement in the mining mafia and in the #metoo incident tainted his reputation as CM, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu’s mental instability made him unfit to run the party in Punjab, said Amarinder. 

Expressing surprise at what Rahul Gandhi saw in Channi and Sidhu, the former CM said the Congress' decision to sideline him for the duo was inexplicable. He said none of the CM faces or prospective candidates had the mental acumen to think about Punjab’s future.

“How can a man who claims that he is talking to God for two hours every day -- in the morning and evening -- be stable?” asked Amarinder, referring to Sidhu. 

ALSO READ | Many in Punjab Congress want Charanjit Singh Channi to be CM face; top brass says fighting polls under collective leadership

Amarinder made it clear that he will contest once again from his home constituency of Patiala and ruled out any challenge from the Congress or any other party.

The PPCC president can go around hugging Pakistan’s Imran Khan and General Bajwa as much as he likes, but that is not going to bring peace, nor will people tolerate such things when our soldiers are being killed at the border every day,” he said, adding that since 2017, Punjab alone had lost as many as 83 soldiers to Pak firing.

Amarinder labelled AAP’s CM nominee Bhagwant Mann an "out-and-out comedian" which Punjab, with its 600 km-long borders with Pakistan, definitely did not need. The people of Punjab will not be fooled by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s antics just as they were not befooled back in 2017, he said, rejecting any poll surveys putting AAP ahead in polls.

Amarinder further said the Badals and their Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were responsible for the 2015 sacrilege cases and the drug and mafia menace, They too are not suitable for the state. The ex-CM said it was he who had successfully taken the sacrilege cases to the courts despite the hurdles and delays in getting them back from the CBI.

He ruled out any post-poll tie-up with either Congress or AAP, saying the PLC had a clear alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), which will definitely win the elections. The three parties were working on a common minimum programme for the state, which will secure Punjab’s and its people’s future, he said, adding that the CM face of the alliance was yet to be decided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Capt Amarinder Singh Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab polls Punjab elections Punjab assembly polls
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp