STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID positive Parkash Singh Badal develops fever; Bhupinder Hooda contracts the virus too

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd January 2022 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, developed fever on Saturday and remained under observation in the hospital.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Bishav Mohan, who is attending on Badal, said, "He has developed fever today and continues to remain under observation in the hospital".

He, however, said his condition is satisfactory.

On January 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the veteran Akali leader to enquire about his health.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he has isolated himself at home.

"After experiencing some Covid-like symptoms, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over the last few days to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, tweeted.

Notably, three weeks ago, Hooda's son and Congress leader Deepender Singh had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The two had also tested positive for the viral disease last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Singh Badal Bhupinder Singh Hooda Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp