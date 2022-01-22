COVID positive Parkash Singh Badal develops fever; Bhupinder Hooda contracts the virus too

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, developed fever on Saturday and remained under observation in the hospital.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Bishav Mohan, who is attending on Badal, said, "He has developed fever today and continues to remain under observation in the hospital".

He, however, said his condition is satisfactory.

On January 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the veteran Akali leader to enquire about his health.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he has isolated himself at home.

"After experiencing some Covid-like symptoms, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at home. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over the last few days to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, tweeted.

Notably, three weeks ago, Hooda's son and Congress leader Deepender Singh had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The two had also tested positive for the viral disease last year.