CoWIN portal: Now, six members can register with one mobile number

The CoWIN is a platform to register for vaccination, using mobile number or Aadhaar number, or any other identity documents.

Smartphone

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CoWIN portal has been upgraded to now facilitate six members' registration using one mobile number for the beneficiaries.

The CoWIN is a platform to register for vaccination, using mobile number or Aadhaar number, or any other identity documents.

"Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN," said the Union Health Ministry in a statement.

In continuation of updates on various utility features of Co-WIN for the beneficiaries, a feature has been introduced under raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

The feature enables the vaccine beneficiaries to correct their vaccination status where in occasional isolated cases, the vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries.

With this functionality, users are now allowed to rectify the mistakes in their vaccination status. The much-needed facility has been made available to users after complaints of data entry errors began piling up across many states.

The changes may take 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raise an issue utility.

Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, may be at nearest vaccination centre, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

