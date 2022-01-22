STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Denied ticket by BJP, former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit party

Laxmikant Parsekar currently heads the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Goa elections and is also a member of the party's core committee.

Published: 22nd January 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar

Former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied ticket by the party for the next month's state Assembly elections, on Saturday said he will resign from the ruling party.

Talking to PTI, the 65-year-old leader said he does not wish to remain in the party and will formally submit his resignation by this evening.

Parsekar currently heads the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Goa elections and is also a member of the party's core committee.

The BJP has nominated sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from Mandrem Assembly segment, which Parsekar had represented between 2002 and 2017.

Sopte had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 state polls as a Congress candidate, but joined the ruling party in 2019 along with nine other leaders.

"As of now, I have decided to resign.

What I should be doing next, would be decided later,” Parsekar said.

He said that Sopte has been neglecting the original BJP workers in Mandrem, due to which there is large-scale resentment among them.

Parsekar was the chief minister of Goa between 2014 and 2017.

He was selected to head the state after the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union cabinet as the Defence Minister.

The BJP has announced its first list of 34 candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections.

There are total 40 seats in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Goa Laxmikant Parsekar ​Goa  Goa Polls Goa Elections Goa Polls 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Polls Goa Assembly Elections
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp