Engine for Gaganyaan programme successfully undergoes qualification testing

With regard to the Vikas engine qualification for the Gaganyaan Programme, two engines have already undergone tests under nominal operating conditions for a total duration of 480 seconds.

ISRO successfully conducted the qualification test of Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan programme for a duration of 720 seconds at IPRC, Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

By PTI

BENGALURU: High-thrust Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan programme has successfully undergone qualification test for a duration of 25 seconds at Indian Space Research Organisation Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

With regard to the Vikas engine qualification for the Gaganyaan Programme, two engines have already undergone tests under nominal operating conditions for a total duration of 480 seconds, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency noted in a statement.

The test carried out on Thursday is to verify the robustness of the engine by operating beyond its nominal operating conditions (fuel-oxidiser ratio and chamber pressure).

"The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test", ISRO said.

Further, three more tests are planned for a cumulative duration of 75 seconds under varying operating conditions.

Subsequently, another high-thrust Vikas engine will undergo a long-duration test for 240 seconds to complete the Vikas engine qualification for the Gaganyaan Programme, it was stated.

