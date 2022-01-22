STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer named in second chargesheet of Lakhimpur case

A cross FIR was filed by BJP corporator Sumit Jaiswal against the farmers in the lynching case.

Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: After filing the first charge sheet in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case early this month, the special investigation team of UP police filed another 1300-page chargesheet on Friday against the accused named in the cross FIR in connection with the incident.

The chargesheet in the cross FIR was submitted by investigating officer SK Pal. As per sources, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against farmer Ranjit Singh, whose complicity was found by the investing team. Singh has not been caught by the police yet. So far, seven farmers have been arrested in this case.

Trial in the main violence case has started against the 13 accused,  found involved in the mowing down of four protesting farmers and a local journalist under Tikunia Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The 13 accused include Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni.

The farmers’ protest took a violent turn on that day when four of them along with a local scribe were trampled under an the SUV allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, the key accused.

The farmers were protesting the visit of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya when the incident occurred. As a fallout of the farmers’ deaths, a mob lynched two BJP workers and the driver of the minister’s car.

A cross FIR was filed by BJP corporator Sumit Jaiswal against the farmers in the lynching case. Jaiswal is also an accused in the violence case in which the farmers were killed. He is currently lodged in Lakhimpur district jail along with the other accused.

