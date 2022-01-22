STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former PM HD Deve Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said.

Published: 22nd January 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic. The 88-year-old JDS patriarch has been admitted to Manipal Hospital as a precautionary measure, party leaders said.

Gowda's wife Chennamma tested negative for coronavirus and is at home. A health bulletin from Manipal Hospital said Gowda was admitted on Friday and has been clinically stable since then. "His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by our specialists," the hospital said.  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished Gowda a speedy recovery. 

"I wish former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection and to continue his work as usual," Bommai tweeted. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he is in touch with the doctors treating the former PM and getting updates about his health.

Dozens of JDS leaders, including senior party leaders like Bandeppa Kashempur, took to social media wishing  Deve Gowda a speedy recovery.

