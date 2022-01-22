STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested in Uttarakhand for sheltering conspirator of November bomb blasts in Punjab

The four were arrested by the Uttarakhand STF for sheltering blast conspirator Sukhpreet alias Sukh here in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.

By PTI

RRUDRAPUR: Four persons were arrested here on Saturday for sheltering one of the conspirators of recent bomb blasts in Pathankot, Nawanshahr and Ludhiana in Punjab.

The four were arrested by the Uttarakhand STF for sheltering blast conspirator Sukhpreet alias Sukh here in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Barinderjit Singh said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Shera alias Sabi, his brother Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Ajmer Singh alias Lali Mand and Gurpal Singh alias Gurri Dhillon, he said.

The bomb blasts in the Punjab towns had occurred in November last year.

Six accused persons were arrested earlier by the Punjab police for their alleged roles in the blasts but Sukhpreet was on the run and had taken shelter here, the SSP added.

The arrests in Udham Singh Nagar here were made by the Uttarakhand STF on a tip-off from the Punjab police, he said.

A .32-bore pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered from Shamsher alias Shera, the SSP said, adding police also seized a Ford Figo car, used by the accused people for sheltering and transporting Sukhpreet, who is still on the run.

They were connected to their handlers based in countries like Canada, Australia and Serbia through internet and WhatsApp calls, the SSP said.

A case has been registered against the four at the Pantnagar police station under section 19 of the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967 and section 25 of the Arms Act, Singh said

