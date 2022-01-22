STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh order to protect identity of sexually assaulted victims on TV

The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued a fresh advisory to private TV channels to refrain from disclosing identity of sexually assaulted victims. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued a fresh advisory to private TV channels to refrain from disclosing identity of sexually assaulted victims. 

Referring to the previous advisory issued following an order of the Supreme Court in August 2018, the ministry said channels need to strictly follow the ‘programme and advertising codes’ and directions of the court.

It adds that all TV channels were also requested earlier to ensure photographs of the victims of sexual abuse should after not displayed either in morphed or blurred form for the safety, mental and physical health of the victim. The ministry noticed that some channels still disclosed the identity of a rape victim or a sexually assaulted girl.

Crime Against Women
India Matters
