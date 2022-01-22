Guna BJP Lok Sabha MP sends letter to Nadda complaining about Scindia loyalists

By PTI

BHOPAL: A letter purportedly written by the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in December complaining about the functioning of loyalists of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has surfaced now, laying bare the infighting in the party in the region.

Krishnapal Singh Yadav had defeated Scindia, then with the Congress, by a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes in Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but the entry of the latter in the BJP in March, 2020 changed the equations.

In the two-page letter dated December 8 addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda, the LS MP has said several workers and ministers in the region were loyal to Scindia rather than the party and were also indulging in acts to belittle him.

Yadav said he was not being invited to official programmes nor was his name on invites or foundations stones, and such violation of protocol that he is entitled to as local MP was sending a wrong message about the party to the public in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts as well as other areas of the state's Gwalior-Chambal division.

The new entrants were behaving disrespectfully with original party workers and leaders, and such acts would increase groupism, which in turn will harm the party in a region where Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has clout and was looking to regain base, he said in the letter.

Urging Nadda to stop such acts by Scindia loyalists, Yadav, who himself was with the Congress earlier, said the party was bigger than any individual.

Yadav could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, though earlier, speaking to reporters, he had said it was his duty to bring to the notice of the party if "rights of the public representatives were being violated".

When contacted, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said he would comment after speaking on the issue with Yadav.

State BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, however, told PTI it was an internal matter of the party and would be settled amicably.

Meanwhile, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja claimed the issue was a result of the BJP burying its principles in its lust for power.

The revolt by Scindia loyalists and their switching sides to the BJP had brought down the 15-month Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, which had come to power in 2018.