Haryana Police helpline instilling confidence in women

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The efforts of the Haryana police to make women aware of the need for reporting crime have shown results as 1,872 out of over 77,000 calls received on the women helpline 1091 were converted into first information reports (FIRs) in 2021, Director General of Police P.K. Agrawal said on Friday.

He said well-trained women police personnel were deputed to attend the calls on the helpline and they were not only ensuring the safety and security but also instilling confidence and courage among the women residing, working and commuting in the state.

The trust in the digital initiative of the police -- Durga Shakti mobile app -- has also increased as 13,327 new users were added to the app last year, taking the total count to more than 2.31 lakh.

On the complaints received through this app, police have lodged 48 FIRs, taken preventive action in 34 instances, and 1,583 matters were resolved amicably.

The DGP said the primary objective of the police is to sensitise the women about the need for reporting the crime and helping the police in booking the offenders.

Earlier, many women used to hesitate in reporting crimes against them but with increased awareness and other initiatives launched by the Haryana police, reporting of the crimes against women has also increased, he said.

Agrawal said the state police have launched social awareness initiatives, including its exemplary one-month-long 'Jagriti Yatra' cycle expedition in which a team of 16 police women cyclists covered a distance of 1,400 km while heading towards 23 police districts across the state.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of women and are taking all possible steps on the lines of this thought," he added.

Haryana police are currently at sixth position in India with a compliance rate of 56.7 per cent.

To make the reporting of crime against women more convenient, all-women police stations are functioning across the state. A total of 239 women help desks have also been set up at various police stations to instil a sense of confidence among the women.