Indian Coast Guard rescues 10 Myanmarese fishermen floating in Andaman Sea for 10 days

The fishermen were rescued 14 nautical miles south of Car Nicobar Island on Friday, and they were handed over to the local police.

Published: 22nd January 2022

Indian Coast Guard

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 10 Myanmarese fishermen who were floating in the Andaman Sea for 10 days on a raft made of empty container drums after their Malaysia-bound vessel capsized, an official of the security force said on Saturday.

The fishermen were rescued 14 nautical miles south of Car Nicobar Island on Friday, and they were handed over to the local police, he said.

Their vessel carrying fish capsized in the Andaman Sea while en route to Malaysia, but all the 10 crew members managed to survive by floating on the raft, the official said.

The Coast Guard received information about the fishermen and rescued them on Friday, he added.

