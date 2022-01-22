Infighting within Bengal BJP spreads to another stronghold

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Infighting within the Bengal BJP has spread to Junglemahal from the Matua-dominated pockets — both strongholds of the saffron party — as five party MLAs from Purulia district have written to BJP national president JP Nadda urging him to change the district presidents who were elevated in the recent rejig. Two MLAs from adjoining Bankura district, too, have made the same request.

Sources in the BJP said the MLAs individually wrote to Nadda expressing their discontent on the issue of inducting new faces in the party hierarchy.

“Many of them also left the social media group of the party,” said a BJP leader.

The saffron camp’s deep inroads in Bengal first came to light in Junglemahal, which was earlier a Maoist stronghold and had turned into TMC’s bastion after the change of guard in the state in 2011, after the local body polls in 2018.

“The discontent among the MLAs from Junglemahal is significant because it is the only region, other than the Matua stronghold, where the party performed better in the last year’s Assembly elections. The back-to-back rebellion in the backward region may prove to be a double whammy for the party,” admitted a BJP leader.

A dissident MLA said he has sought “respect to old functionaries”.

“At the same time, we have also requested to give opportunities to newcomers, instead of turncoats,” he said.

“Many leaders, who were axed from the party hierarchy in the recent reshuffle, have expressed their discontent publicly,” the legislator from Junglemahal region added.