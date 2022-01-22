STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakhimpur violence: Charge sheet against four in connection with lynching of BJP workers, driver

In the first FIR, Union minister Ajay Mishra's son and around 15 to 20 people have been accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist during a protest.

Published: 22nd January 2022 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri

Ashish Mishra, the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: An SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Friday filed a charge sheet against four people in connection with the lynching of two BJP workers and a car driver.

Two FIRs were registered after the incident in October last year.

In the first FIR, Union minister Ajay Mishra's son and around 15 to 20 people have been accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist during a protest over the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The second FIR was lodged by one Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified people, alleging that they lynched two BJP workers and a driver during the violence on October 3. Senior Prosecuting Officer (SPO) SP Yadav said, "On Friday, police filed a chargesheet in FIR No. 220/2021 against four accused in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mona Singh."

The police filed chargesheet against four accused, identified as Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Kamaljeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, he said.

"Final reports in respect of three persons Ranjeet Singh, Sonu, alias Kanwaljeet Singh, and Avtar Singh have been submitted under Section 169 of the CrPC and their release orders are being issued," he said.

Yadav said among the four against whom the charge sheet has been filed, Sections 109, 114, 426, 436 and 506 of the IPC have been invoked against Vichitra Singh while Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 302, 323, 325, 427, 436 and 504 have been invoked against Gurvinder Singh, Kamaljeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

The violence in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri had claimed eight lives, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver.

