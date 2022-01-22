Maharashtra records 48,270 COVID cases, 52 deaths; 144 Omicron infections reported

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new coronavirus cases including 144 fresh Omicron infections besides 52 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

Daily infections increased by 2,073 compared to the day before.

The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,20,027, while the death toll reached 1,42,023.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.91 per cent.

Of 144 patients with Omicron infection reported during the day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 124 cases, Solapur eight, Pune Rural six, and Parbhani, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Beed recorded one case each.

The Omicron case tally in the state reached 2,343, of whom 1,171 patients have recovered so far.

As many as 42,391 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,09,823.

Currently 23,87,593 people are in home quarantine and 3,357 people are in institutional quarantine.

Pune city reported 8,464 cases on Friday whereas Mumbai reported 5,008 fresh cases.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 18,785 COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (10,493 cases), Nagpur (6,506), Nashik (5,181), Latur (2,169), Kolhapur (1,951), Aurangabad (1,743) and Akola (1,442 cases).

Of 52 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 27 deaths, Nashik seven, Pune six, Akola five, Latur three and Kolhapur and Nagpur two deaths each.

Aurangabad circle did not record any fatalities.

With 2,05,938 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, tally of samples tested in the state rose to 7,29,51,286.

The state has 2,64,388 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 48,270, Total cases: 74,20,027; Fatality: 52; Total fatalities: 1,42,023; New tests conducted: 2,05,938; Active cases: 2,64,388.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 new coronavirus infections, 700 less than the previous day, along with 12 deaths, the city civic body said.

With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,28,715 while the death toll reached 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

This was the third day in a row that daily COVID-19 cases dropped in the country's financial capital.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths had been reported in the city.

With 12,913 patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered patients rose to 9,95,338.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has improved to 72 days, the BMC said.

As many as 50,032 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the metropolis as compared to 53,203 on Thursday.

The total of samples tested in the city rose to 1,48,81,330.

Presently, Mumbai has 14,178 active COVID-19 patients and the positivity rate (positive cases per 100 tests) is 10 per cent, down from 10.72 per cent a day before.

As per the BMC bulletin, around 84 per cent or 4,207 out of 5,008 new patients were asymptomatic.

In last 24 hours, only 420 patients were hospitalised and 88 were put on oxygen support.

Also, only 4,571 of the total 37,801 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for the period between January 14 to 20 was 0.72 per cent.

As many as 29 buildings in the city are sealed.

The BMC seals a building when high number of infections are reported on the premises.

Maharashtra Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday directed officials to reopen hostels of his department in coordination with municipal corporations and district administrations as classroom teaching was set to begin in schools in the state from Monday.

According to a government release, Munde has directed commissioners in municipal areas, the disaster management department and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to review the COVID-19 situation to reopen schools, including residential ones, and hostels.

All necessary precautions must be taken before opening hostels and residential schools, he said.

Considering the inconvenience faced by students living in hostels and residential schools of the state social justice department, local authorities and the district administration have been instructed to start these hostels in accordance with local regulations and with necessary precautions, Munde said