Maharashtra records 46,393 COVID cases, 48 deaths; 416 Omicron infections reported

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new coronavirus cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday.

The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9 per cent.

Of 416 patients with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts.

The Omicron case tally reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered.

As many as 30,795 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,40,618.

Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 in institutional quarantine.

Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.

It was followed by Mumbai circle (8,471 cases), Nagpur (6,394), Nashik (4,958), Aurangabad (2,170), Latur (2,102), Kolhapur (2,053) and Akola (1,516 cases).

Of 48 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 21 deaths, Nashik four, Pune 15, Kolhapur five, Akola two and Nagpur one.

Aurangabad and Latur circles reported zero deaths.

With 2,23,370 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, tally of samples tested in the state rose to 7,31,74,656.

The state has 2,79,930 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 46,393, Total cases: 74,66,420; Deaths: 48; Total fatalities: 1,42,071; New tests conducted: 2,23,370; Active cases: 2,79,930.

New coronavirus cases in Mumbai on Saturday registered a drop of around 1,500 with 3,568 infections coming to light, the civic body said.

The city also recorded 10 pandemic-related deaths, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 2,998 out of 3,568 new patients -- 84 per cent -- were asymptomatic, the BMC said.

Further, only 485 patients were hospitalised and 76 of them were put on oxygen support.

As many as 4,293 of the total 37,746 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

The COVID-19 caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 10,32,283, while the death toll reached 16,522.

This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases declined in Mumbai.

With 231 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is now 96 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has improved to 105 days from 72 days on Friday, the BMC said.

As many as 49,895 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day.

The total of samples tested rose to 1,49,31,225.

Mumbai has 17,497 active COVID-19 patients at present.

Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for the period between January 15 to 21 was 0.64 per cent.

As many as 32 buildings in the city are sealed.

The BMC seals a building when high number of infections are reported on the premises.