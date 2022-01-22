STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi government trying to destroy rights of people: Rahul

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it.

Published: 22nd January 2022 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of trying to destroy the rights of people and asked whether one can imagine an India without people's right to food, education, employment and information.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it.

"What's the point of the world's largest democracy without public rights? The Modi government has been trying to destroy the rights of the people from the beginning. Can you even imagine India without these rights, including fundamental rights," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He said the right to food ensures no one has to face hunger.

On the right to education, he said every child going to school today makes a better tomorrow for himself and for the country.

"Right to employment- Despite the BJP's staunch opposition, the UPA (the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance) gave employment security to the public. This helped people of the countrymen in the difficult times of Covid. Right to Information - Transparency is another name of democracy. People have the right to question and get answers. RTI was also given by the UPA," he said.

"Which of these rights has the PM objection to? And why?" he asked.

Gandhi used the hashtags "Rights" and "Democracy" with his tweets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Congress BJP
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp