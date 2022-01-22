STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP sees 11,274 COVID cases, five deaths; positivity rate now 13.4 per cent

The recovery count was 8,10,956 as 4,966 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 61,388.

Published: 22nd January 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid 19, Mask

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,82,906 on Saturday after the detection of 11,274 new cases, while the death toll increased by five to touch 10,562, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent as against 12 per cent on Friday, when the state had recorded 9,603 coronavirus infections, he said.

The recovery count was 8,10,956 as 4,966 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 61,388, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,169 and 2,107 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 83,694 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,52,30,640, the official added.

A government release said 10,85,86,958 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,11,440 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,82,906, new cases 11,274, death toll 10562, recoveries 8,10,956, active cases 61,388, number of tests so far 2,52,30,640.

