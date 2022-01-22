STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron in 90 per cent of Metro COVID cases

Genomic surveillance data showed that in 90% of cases in Mumbai and Delhi, the Omicron variant is the dominant strain.

Published: 22nd January 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Omicron now accounts for over 90% of Covid-19 cases in India. It  is slowly spreading to the major metros, according to a top scientist.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Dr Samiran Panda, Omicron genome sequencing data has shown it is becoming the predominant variant in metros.

Genomic surveillance data showed that in 90% of cases in Mumbai and Delhi, the Omicron variant is the dominant strain. Though he said that Omicron-led spread would be seen in other Indian metro cities in the coming weeks, it will not completely replace the Delta variant, which is more deadly.

“Omicron is gradually taking shape. We have to keep a watch,” Dr Panda said. 

India on Friday reported 3,47,254 new Covid cases. Active cases topped the two-million mark as the Omicron-led surge continued. Active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days.

Professor K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, also stressed that as Omicron is spreading fast replacing Delta, India needs to slow its spread while speeding up double dose vaccination for all eligible persons and protective (booster) doses for high-risk groups. 

“Though Omicron mostly causes milder disease, we need to slow down the transmission to prevent large-scale disruption of the workforce and high pressure on health systems by many persons needing attention,” he added.

Reddy said the focus should be on “energetically completing the vaccination coverage” in two months. India has done 1.64 lakh genomes sequencing so far.

Government denies Cowin has been hacked

The government on Friday denied that personal data of thousands of people have been leaked from the CoWin portal, including names, mobile numbers, address & test results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp