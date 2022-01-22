STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ousted Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat, daughter-in-law Anukriti Guasain join Congress

Ousted Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined the Congress along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Guasain. 

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Ousted Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined the Congress along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Guasain.

Rawat was trying to gain re-entry in the grand old party but former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat made a condition that the former should apologise for the 2016 ‘coup’ when nine rebels led by Harak Singh Rawat had left the Congress and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the government. Sources in the Congress said Rawat’s re-entry was the result of he tendering an apology.  

The ousted minister had sought ticket for himself from Kedarnath and for his daughter-in-law from Lansdowne while he was in the BJP. The BJP refused to buckle under his pressure and finally he was dismissed from the cabinet. 

Many insiders in the Congress termed the path taken by the ousted minister as difficult one as the party might not give into his demands for two tickets. They said most of the leaders have agreed to ‘one family, one ticket’ formula’.

