Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi threatens AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with defamation suit

Channi claimed that Kejriwal has now crossed all limits and that he has requested his party to give permission to file a defamation case against the AAP leader.

Published: 22nd January 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he would file a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for defaming him with reference to the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate in the state including at his nephew’s residence.

Speaking in his constituency in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi claimed that Kejriwal has now crossed all limits and that he has requested his party to give permission to file a defamation case against the AAP leader.

“I will file a defamation case against Kejriwal and have requested my party to give permission  to do so. I am compelled to do this he is dubbing me as dishonest and he has put that on his Twitter handle,’’ he said.

Channi said that following the ED raids, Kejriwal had posted his picture on Facebook showing him sitting with currency notes. 

The Punjab CM said, “He is calling me dishonest. But did he call himself dishonest when his nephew was caught. Why photos of bundles of notes with my photos are circulated on social media accounts? There was a raid at ten places in Punjab, but why are you linking me to this? Had money been seized from me, the ED would have conducted raids at my house, arrested me and questioned me.’’

Questioning the source of AAP’s funds Channi claimed that AAP had installed hoardings worth Rs 200 crore in Punjab. On January 18, around Rs 10 crore was recovered by the Enforcement Directorate during raids on various places in Punjab, including the residence of Channi’s nephew. 

