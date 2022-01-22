STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sainik School affiliation: Defence Ministry says lukewarm response from schools in 13 states, UTs

The Union Cabinet had in October last year approved a proposal of setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under the Sainik School Society in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities.

File photo of the students of Sainik School Bhubaneswar (Express Photo | Shamim)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Response from schools in 13 states and union territories to the Centre's Sainik School affiliation scheme has been lukewarm and a proactive drive is needed in this matter, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday.

These 13 states and union territories are Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, New Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said in a statement.

The Union Cabinet had in October last year approved a proposal of setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under the Sainik School Society in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities.

These affiliated schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the MoD.

Approximately 230 schools from various states have sent their applications to get themselves affiliated with the Sainik School Society, the statement noted.

"At the same time, it is observed that participation of private-run or NGO-run or government-run schools from Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, New Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir is lukewarm even when there is a bright opportunity for these state/union territory governments to have Sainik School established in their area," it mentioned.

A proactive drive in this regard will have multiple effects in providing a window to address the aspirational needs of parents and students of such areas, it added.

Once schools submit their application forms, their evaluation will be carried out by a School Evaluation Committee at the district level and the report will be submitted to the Sainik School Society by last week of January.

Schools approved by the Sainik School Society will start following Sainik Schools' curriculum and activities from the next academic year (April 2022) onwards.

This curriculum would be for students of Class 6 and above.

Other aspects of school management, including training of teachers, implementation of sports and other extra-curricular activities, will be intimated separately to the approved schools.

