STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises jobs for 22 lakh youths in IT sector

The SP government from 2012-17 was headed by Yadav. Former Congress MP Pravin Singh Aron and his wife Supriya joined the SP in the presence of Yadav here.

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party will provide jobs to 22 lakh youths in the IT sector if it is voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Yadav was speaking at a press conference here. At the press conference, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav also made a formal announcement that Yadav will contest the upcoming assembly election from Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Mainpuri is the Lok Sabha constituency of SP patriarch and Yadav's father Mulayam Singh. The SP will work to provide 22 lakh jobs to trained youths in the IT sector after coming to power, Yadav said.

On the work done by the erstwhile SP dispensation, Yadav said, "The SP government had made efforts to take the state forward in the IT sector. HCL was the first to invest in Chak Gajaria Farm here. Had the work done during the SP government been taken forward, Lucknow could have been recognised as an IT hub."

"But nothing was done later. In the HCL campus, 5,000 people are working and several others could have got indirect jobs," he said.

The SP government from 2012-17 was headed by Yadav. Former Congress MP Pravin Singh Aron and his wife Supriya joined the SP in the presence of Yadav here. Supriya was named by the Congress as its nominee from the Bareilly Cant assembly seat. She will now contest the polls from the same seat as the SP candidate.

Earlier, the SP had declared Rajesh Agarwal as its candidate from the seat. He has been replaced by Supriya. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp