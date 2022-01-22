STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from Jaswant Nagar

Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), currently represents the constituency in the assembly.

Published: 22nd January 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the assembly election from Jaswant Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) alliance.

Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district will vote in the third phase on February 20.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said, "Shivpal Singh Yadav ji will be the candidate of SP and PSP alliance from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat of Etawah."

Shivpal Singh Yadav had got into a tussle with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) before the last assembly polls in 2017.

In december last, they announced an alliance for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

The results will be announced on March 10.

TAGS
Shivpal Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls 2022 UP Polls
