Arvind Kejriwal says ED may arrest Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain ahead of Punjab elections

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that just before the Punjab polls, he has learnt from sources that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may arrest Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The CM in a digital press conference said, "We have learnt from our sources that ED may arrest Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain just ahead of the Punjab state elections...even earlier they have raided Jain's house, but found nothing," Kejriwal said.

He added that the agencies can arrest anyone they want, including me, but "We are not afraid".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) quoting Kejriwal also tweeted in this regard: "The Modi government (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government) is planning to arrest our cabinet minister Satyendar Hain right before Punjab elections. We welcome them, they can send ED, CBI etc..and arrest anyone they want, including me. We are not afraid, as we haven't done anything wrong."