STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, TMC clash near Kolkata as stones hurled at MP Arjun Singh

Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district.

Published: 23rd January 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

TMC BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARRACKPORE: Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Bhatpara near Kolkata on Sunday as stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh when he was attending a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, police said.

Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

The BJP MP was rescued and sent to his residence safely, said Joint Commissioner of Police Dhruba Jyoti Dey.

A large contingent of police along with senior officers was deputed at the spot, he said.

On Saturday night, crude bombs were hurled at TMC's party office on BT Road in the nearby Panihati area, leading to clashes between the two sides, police said.

Both the incidents are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TMC Kolkata Arjun Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp