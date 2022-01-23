STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bose personified selfless devotion to cause of motherland: Naidu

He also lauded the central government's decision to install a grand statue of Bose at India Gate.

Published: 23rd January 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, saying he personified selfless devotion to the cause of the motherland.

He also lauded the central government's decision to install a grand statue of Bose at India Gate.

"We commemorate this day as Parakram Divas to honour Netaji's indomitable courage and selfless service to the nation. The nation is indebted to the iconic leader for his monumental role in the freedom struggle," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The vice president also paid floral tributes to Bose in Hyderabad. "He personified selfless devotion to the cause of motherland. The entire nation fondly remembers and salutes the legendary leader on Parakram Divas today," he said.

The statue is a fitting tribute and a mark of nation's indebtedness to the iconic freedom fighter, he said. "I also appreciate the decision to start Republic Day celebrations a day earlier this year in honour of the great nationalist," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Vice President Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp