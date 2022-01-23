STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Boy injured after Bihar tourism minister's son opens fire to chase away children playing cricket in an orchard

The boy identified as Janardan Prasad, stated to be a resident of Hardiya village, received bullet injuries.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

gun, fire arms, attack, gunman

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad's son opened fire causing injuries to a boy in West Champaran district on Sunday.

The police recovered a licensed weapon from the spot.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am when some children were playing cricket in a mango orchard at Hardiya village under Bettiah Mufassil police station. The minister's son Bablu allegedly intervened and asked them to clear the place, leading to skirmishes.

Apprehending trouble, the minister's son reportedly opened fire in which a minor boy identified as Janardan Prasad, stated to be a resident of Hardiya village, received bullet injuries. Some local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of firing.

The infuriated villagers beat up Bablu before he managed to escape after leaving behind a licensed weapon on the spot. The vehicle belonging to the minister was damaged in stone-pelting by the local people. Police reached the spot and restored sanity.

A police officer posted at Mufassil police station said a police team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukul Parimal Pandey has rushed to the village to inquire into the matter. He, however, confirmed the recovery of a weapon from the spot.

The incident has sparked off tension in the area. Senior police officers were camping at the site. Sources said that Bablu also suffered injuries and got his hands fractured in the attack. The minister was not available for his comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad West Champaran district Bablu boy suffers bullet injuries
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp