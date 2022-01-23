Boy injured after Bihar tourism minister's son opens fire to chase away children playing cricket in an orchard

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad's son opened fire causing injuries to a boy in West Champaran district on Sunday.

The police recovered a licensed weapon from the spot.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am when some children were playing cricket in a mango orchard at Hardiya village under Bettiah Mufassil police station. The minister's son Bablu allegedly intervened and asked them to clear the place, leading to skirmishes.

Apprehending trouble, the minister's son reportedly opened fire in which a minor boy identified as Janardan Prasad, stated to be a resident of Hardiya village, received bullet injuries. Some local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of firing.

The infuriated villagers beat up Bablu before he managed to escape after leaving behind a licensed weapon on the spot. The vehicle belonging to the minister was damaged in stone-pelting by the local people. Police reached the spot and restored sanity.

A police officer posted at Mufassil police station said a police team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukul Parimal Pandey has rushed to the village to inquire into the matter. He, however, confirmed the recovery of a weapon from the spot.

The incident has sparked off tension in the area. Senior police officers were camping at the site. Sources said that Bablu also suffered injuries and got his hands fractured in the attack. The minister was not available for his comments.